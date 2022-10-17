JUST IN
India committed to COP27 under Egyptian presidency: Jaishankar to Prez Sisi
Iran's celebrities face arrest and travel bans for supporting protests
China's Xi talks up security, reiterates Covid stance as congress opens
Suspected Chinese spy infiltrated US politics through Trump: Report
Joe Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
Will not compromise on sovereignty: Taiwan responds to Xi Jinping's speech
Taliban ban women from many public university subjects in Afghanistan
New Covid-19 variant BQ.1 behind 1 in every 10 cases in US: CDC
Russia trying to kill Starlink internet services in Ukraine: Musk
Pak Army committed genocide in Bangladesh, says resolution in US House
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Radioactive waste found at Missouri school that was nuke site during WW II
Business Standard

Ukraine envoy hopeful about fate of Elon Musk's satellite network

A Ukrainian diplomat expressed optimism about securing the money needed for the continued operation of a satellite network funded by billionaire Elon Musk

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Elon Musk

AP  |  Washington 

Musk, the chief executive officer of both Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, has dialed up his political bombast after lobbing a $44 billion bid to buy Twitter Inc. (Photo: Bloomberg)

A Ukrainian diplomat expressed optimism Sunday about securing the money needed for the continued operation of a satellite network funded by billionaire Elon Musk that has provided key battlefield and humanitarian contacts in the war with Russia.

It's there, it's working, said the envoy, Oksana Markarova. It will need to be working for a longer time.

She did not indicate whether Musk had agreed to continue funding his rocket company SpaceX's Starlink internet service in Ukraine but said the country's collaboration with the company has been excellent.

"We got the Starlinks in Ukraine very quickly, in some areas for humanitarian support, it's the only connection that we have," Markarova told CBS' Face the Nation. And it's very important to continue having it and I'm positive that we will find a solution there.

On Friday, senior US officials confirmed that Musk had asked the Defense Department to take over funding for the service Starlink provides in Ukraine. Starlink, which provides broadband internet service using more than 2,200 low-orbiting satellites, has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces since early in the nation's defense against Russia's February invasion.

Musk suggested in a tweet Saturday that SpaceX may continue funding Starlink after all, though his tone and wording also raised the possibility that the Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic. It is not clear whether SpaceX has actually established future plans for service in Ukraine.

The hell with it even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free, Musk tweeted Saturday.

Musk also recently has sparred with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the billionaire suggested that Ukraine cede the strategically important Crimea region to Russia and make other concessions as part of a peace deal, drawing a rebuke from Zelenskyy.

Musk tweeted on Friday that it was costing SpaceX $20 million a month to support Ukraine's communications needs.

Markarova said Ukraine has disagreed with Elon Musk on some of his views about Crimea, and we were happy to discuss it with him. She added that Ukraine is proud to be one of the fastest growing Starlink countries globally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 07:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.