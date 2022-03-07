Ukraine: UN chief calls for pause in fight for safe passage of civilians

-
ALSO READ
Russian forces shell Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv causing menace
India continues efforts to evacuate over 700 students from Sumy amid crisis
Gas pipeline explodes in Ukraine's Kharkiv amid Russian invasion
Ukraine crisis: India continuing efforts to evacuate 700 students from Sumy
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
-
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday said it is "absolutely essential" to pause the fighting in Ukraine to allow for the safe passage of civilians caught in the conflict in areas like Kharkiv and Sumy.
It is absolutely essential to establish a pause in the fighting in Ukraine to allow for the safe passage of civilians from Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy, as well as all other places caught in conflict, and to ensure life-saving humanitarian supplies can move in for those who remain, Guterres said in a tweet as Russia's military offensive against Ukraine intensified on Sunday.
The UN chief's tweet came amid Russian allegations that Indian and other foreign nationals are being kept by force in these regions by Ukrainian nationalists.
Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Friday that Ukraine nationals are keeping over 3,700 Indian citizens by force in Kharkiv and Sumy and buses from Russia are ready and waiting at crossing points to go to these Ukrainian cities to evacuate Indian students and other foreign nationals.
During the meeting, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said while the UN Security Council discusses the nuclear dimension of an unfolding conflict, it must acknowledge that there is a pressing humanitarian crisis confronting us in Ukraine, where safety and security of innocent civilians including several thousand Indian nationals, in particular students are at stake.
Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told the Russian envoy to please make an appeal to the armed forces [of Russia] to ensure a safe corridor to allow foreign students leave the areas of concern. Stop spreading the lies! You know it very well what is going on there if you are indeed in contact with your capital.
On Sunday, the humanitarian response coordinating unit under Russia's National Defense Management Center alleged that Ukrainian nationalists threatened Indian citizens with physical violence for their refusal to evacuate via unsafe routes to Ukraine's western borders.
During the evacuation of Indian citizens yesterday, nationalists threatened them with physical violence and the use of weapons for their refusal to be evacuated via unsafe routes toward Ukraine's western borders, Russia's state-run TASS news agency quoted the National Defense Management Center as saying.
At a meeting with a group of women employees of Russian airlines, President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said Ukraine has held more than 6,000 foreign nationals hostage in Kharkiv.
Asked about Putin's comments on Thursday that some Indians are being held hostage by Ukrainian forces, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had on Friday again rejected the claim, saying India does not have any such information or reports.
On Thursday too, Bagchi rejected claims by both Russia and Ukraine that Indian students are being held hostage in Kharkiv.
India has brought back over 15,920 of its nationals in 76 flights under mission "Operation Ganga" which was launched on February 26 following Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, according to officials in New Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU