Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Germany prioritised economy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Germany of putting its economy before his country's security in the run-up to the Russian invasion.
In an address to Germany's parliament Thursday, Zelenskyy criticized the German government's support for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project meant to bring natural gas from Russia. Ukraine and others had opposed the project, warning that it endangered Ukrainian and European security.
Zelenskyy also noted Germany's hesitancy when it came to imposing some of the toughest sanctions on Russia for fear it could hurt the German economy.
The Ukrainian president called on Germany not to let a new wall divide Europe, urging support for his country's membership of NATO and the European Union.
