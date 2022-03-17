Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Germany prioritised economy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused of putting its economy before his country's security in the run-up to the Russian invasion.

In an address to Germany's parliament Thursday, Zelenskyy criticized the German government's support for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project meant to bring natural gas from Russia. and had opposed the project, warning that it endangered Ukrainian and European security.

Zelenskyy also noted Germany's hesitancy when it came to imposing some of the toughest sanctions on Russia for fear it could hurt the German economy.

The Ukrainian president called on not to let a new wall divide Europe, urging support for his country's membership of NATO and the European Union.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)