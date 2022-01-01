US drug overdose deaths over 1 million over past 20 years: Report

-
Deaths due to drug overdose have topped a million over past 20 years, U.S. broadcaster NPR reported on Thursday, citing statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to a study released by the National Center for Health Statistics, a division of the CDC, 932,364 people died in the United States from fatal overdoses from 1999 through 2020.
Separate preliminary data from the CDC shows another 100,000 drug deaths expected in 2021, said the report.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
