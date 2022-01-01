US drug overdose deaths over 1 million over past 20 years: Report

Deaths due to overdose have topped a million over past 20 years, U.S. broadcaster NPR reported on Thursday, citing statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to a study released by the National Center for Health Statistics, a division of the CDC, 932,364 people died in the from fatal overdoses from 1999 through 2020.

Separate preliminary data from the CDC shows another 100,000 deaths expected in 2021, said the report.

