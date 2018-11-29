US examining all available tools to raise tariffs on Chinese vehicles

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Wednesday that he was examining all available tools to raise U.S. tariffs on to the 40 percent duties that is now charging on U.S.-produced vehicles.

Lighthizer said in a statement criticizing China's "egregious" tariffs on U.S. autos that he was taking such action at the direction of President Donald

The statement came just days before is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Buenos Aires in a showdown that could ease or worsen the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Automotive duties on both sides have been increased by tit-for-tat tariffs. The United States imposed a 25 per cent tariff on on top of the 2.5 per cent it normally charges. had lowered tariffs for all other countries to 15 per cent but imposed an additional 25 per cent retaliatory tariff on US vehicles.

The administration is seeking sweeping changes to China's state-driven economic policies, including new protections for US intellectual property, an end to joint-venture requirements, more access for US firms to China's vast market and cuts to China's industrial subsidies.

"As the President has repeatedly noted, China's aggressive, State-directed industrial policies are causing severe harm to U.S. workers and manufacturers," Lighthizer said. "We are continuing to raise these issues with As of yet, China has not come to the table with proposals for meaningful reform."