US Fed on track for most aggressive rate hike cycle in 2022: Report

-
ALSO READ
How will the RBI's repo rate hike impact your home loan?
High commodity prices continue to weigh on trade deficit: Acuite
'Normal' monsoon this year expected to douse some inflationary flames
Domestic LPG cylinder rate increased by Rs 50 from today; check prices
22 states, UTs see rise in inflation, despite marginal reduction overall
-
The US Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates by 150 bps in 2022 and is expected to raise rates by another 200 bps during the remaining months of 2022.
Cumulatively, this would be tantamount to about 350 bps rate hike during 2022, making it the most aggressive rate hike cycle, Acuite Ratings said in a report.
While the INR has depreciated by 7.3 per cent against the dollar in 2022 so far, interestingly, the rupee has appreciated against many other DM currencies during the same period such as the euro, GBP, and the yen.
Acuite believes that the INR may stabilise in the band Rs 79-81 by March 2023 with the expected moderation in commodity and crude oil prices and the prospects of some reversal of the sharp capital outflows seen over the last six months.
With the likely moderation in commodity prices and a potential reversal of the large capital outflows, any sharp decline from the current levels of 80/USD is unlikely.
The dollar index has appreciated by nearly 10 per cent since the start of 2022 with a combination of high inflation in US and global risk aversion driving the demand for the world's primary reserve currency.
The Fed has also begun quantitative tightening (QT) which will intensify the impact of monetary policy normalization and provide a supplementary tailwind to the USD, Acuite Ratings said.
The extraordinary accommodative policies rolled out during the pandemic by the developed economies (DMs) along with the lingering supply chain bottlenecks, these economies have been facing higher inflationary pressures than the emerging economies (EM), leading to many hard currencies such as the Yen, GBP, and EUR to depreciate significantly against the dollar. --IANS
san/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU