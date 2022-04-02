US has clearly distanced itself from Pak: Ex-American military chief Mullen

-
ALSO READ
Pak capital Islamabad on alert after gunmen shot three policemen
'Trump card' has nothing to do with army: Pakistan PM Imran Khan
'Lady al-Qaida': Imprisoned in Texas, Aafia Siddiqui hits headlines again
Cross-border terrorism by Taliban seeks to destabilise Pak democracy: Rpt
T20 WC, IND vs PAK preview: India's megastars ready to pounce on Pakistan
-
The US has "clearly distanced" itself from Pakistan, former American military chief Mike Mullen said as the White House and the State Department publicly rejected claims of their involvement in Islamabads domestic politics, Dawn news reported.
"It is difficult, difficult to say," said Admiral Mullen when asked to describe Washington's relations with Pakistan.
"I think we have clearly distanced ourselves from Pakistan over the last decade and Pakistan has more and more fallen under the umbrella of China," he told VOA Urdu Service in Washington.
Admiral Mullen, who was chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff from October 2007 to September 2011, was also named in the so-called Memogate controversy, which revolved around a memorandum, ostensibly seeking US support for preventing a feared military takeover in Pakistan that never happened.
He noted that China was not only Islamabad's neighbour but it "has been supportive of Pakistan" as well.
This closeness, he said, "suits China's global ambition" because Beijing would prefer to have a neighbour "closer to them and not close to the US".
For these reasons, the US-Pakistan relationship "is going to be tense for quite some time", he added.
Asked if he believed Pakistan helped the Taliban take over Kabul in August last year, Admiral Mullen said: "They did not do much to stop it for sure."
He recalled that as the US army chief he had told a congressional hearing that Pakistani intelligence agencies were active in Afghanistan "and I still believe that connectivity is there. It sort of cuts both ways".
The former US military chief reiterated a complaint that's often heard in Washington that Pakistan "played on both sides (the US and the Taliban)" in Afghanistan, Dawn reported.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU