US lawmaker urges FAA to extend 'zero-tolerance' policy past March 30

-
ALSO READ
Air travel becomes expensive as govt announces 30% fare hike by Rs 5,600
InterGlobe Aviation advances 5%, hits over seven-month high
How India's civil aviation sector is shaking off the stress of the pandemic
Aviation workforce shrank by 39,000 in April-Sept due to Covid-19: Ministry
Pak authority slams PIA for being 'unaware of international leasing laws'
-
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. House of Representatives transportation panel urged the Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday to extend a "zero-tolerance" policy for passengers not wearing masks or causing disturbances on flights.
In January, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson signed an order directing the policy after supporters of then-President Donald Trump were disruptive on some flights. Dickson warned that disruptive passengers could face up to $35,000 in fines and possible jail time and said the policy would last through March 30.
Democratic Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, urged Dickson to continue the "policy until public health officials determine that mass vaccinations have eliminated the risk of infection" on airplanes.
The FAA said in response it would respond directly to DeFazio but added it expected all airline passengers to abide by federal requirements "to wear a mask while in flight and in transportation hubs including airports.
"The FAA is continuing to enforce a zero-tolerance policy toward travelers who cause disturbances on flights or fail to obey flight-crew instructions," it added.
DeFazio said ending the zero-tolerance policy "would be premature and expose the flying public to unnecessary risk -especially as pent-up demand for air travel drives more and
more people to fly."
The FAA noted it "recently proposed civil penalties against passengers for flight-crew interference and is processing a number of additional cases."
DeFazio praised the FAA for bringing cases against unruly passengers but warned the United States could see "more incidents like that one if the FAA recedes from its strong enforcement posture."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and Peter Cooney)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU