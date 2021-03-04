US police warn of 'plot to breach' Capitol on March 4, security heightened

-
ALSO READ
US charges member of Proud Boys for role in January 6 Capitol riot
Pelosi announces plans for '9/11-type commission' to probe Capitol attack
US Capitol attack: Dozens charged in riots spewed extremist rhetoric
US: Democrats say Capitol mob sought to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
President Donald Trump concedes to Joe Biden, condemns US Capitol attack
-
The United States officials on Wednesday (local time) alerted lawmakers about a potential threat to the Capitol on March 4 and have heightened security as a precaution.
Citing sources, according to a report by CNN, the information provided by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security warned of increased chatter among extremists, including members of the Three Percenters extremist group, discussing possible plots against the Capitol on March 4, a date that conspiracy theorists have focused on.
Amid the security threat, security has also been enhanced in the area as a precaution.
According to an official statement by the US Capitol Police, it had obtained intelligence of a "possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4."
More than 300 people now face federal charges in connection with the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill and at least 280 people have been arrested, The Hill reported citing the Justice Department's statement last month.
Those figures come over a month after a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to halt Congress's certification of the Electoral College.
Moreover, several people died in the riot, including one police officer as well as one Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot dead by police.
Among the rioters were members of several right-wing militia groups, including the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters, The Hill reported.
Earlier, Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman had told lawmakers that, "We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union."
"Based on that information, we think that it is prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities," she had added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU