US proposes $6.9 bn in FY 2023 budget for countering Ukraine war

US President Joe Biden's administration has proposed $6.9 billion in its fiscal year 2023 budget proposal, which is aimed at addressing what it views as threats stemming from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
"This funding will enhance the capabilities and readiness of US Forces, (NATO) allies, and regional partners in the face of Russian aggression," Xinhua news agency quoted a budget document issued on Monday.
Also included in the $5.8 trillion fiscal year 2023 budget, in which the administration asked Congress to appropriate a total of $773 billion for the Defence Department, is a sum of $682 million for Ukraine "to counter Russian malign influence and to meet emerging needs related to security, energy, cybersecurity issues, disinformation, macroeconomic stabilisation, and civil society resilience", according to the document.
"I'm calling for one of the largest investments in our national security in history, with the funds needed to ensure that our military remains the best-prepared, best-trained, best-equipped military in the world," Biden was quoted as saying in a statement released by the White House later on Monday.
"In addition, I'm calling for continued investment to forcefully respond to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's aggression against Ukraine with US support for Ukraine's economic, humanitarian, and security needs. "
He also said that his budget "sends a clear message that we value fiscal responsibility, safety and security at home and around the world, and the investments needed to continue our equitable growth and build a better America".
"The administration was on track to reduce the federal deficit by more than $1.3 trillion this year, cutting in half the deficit from the last year of the previous administration and delivering the largest one-year reduction in the deficit in US history".
"That's the direct result of my administration's strategy to get the pandemic under control and grow the economy from the bottom up and the middle out." he added.
The President went on to say that his administration will further "secure our communities by putting more police on the street to engage in accountable community policing, hiring the agents needed to help fight gun crime, and investing in crime prevention and community violence intervention".
--IANS
ksk/
