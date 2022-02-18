US SEC running 'harassment campaign' against me: Elon Musk

-
ALSO READ
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Is Elon Musk an alien? Guess what tech billionaire said
4 SpaceX tourists return to Earth after 3-day extra-terrestrial excursion
SpaceX to use robot chopsticks to catch largest-ever flying object
Tesla's Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
-
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has slammed the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), saying the agency is targeting him and stifling his free speech.
Musk's attorneys made the allegations in a letter to Judge Alison Nathan, who oversaw the 2018 settlement with the SEC over a controversial tweet by Musk that said he had funding secured to take Tesla private, reports The Verge.
"Worst of all, the SEC seems to be targeting Mr. Musk and Tesla for unrelenting investigation largely because Mr. Musk remains an outspoken critic of the government," read the letter.
"The SEC's outsized efforts seem calculated to chill his exercise of First Amendment rights rather than to enforce generally applicable laws in evenhanded fashion."
Musk and Tesla wrote to the Southern District of New York court accusing the SEC of conducting a "harassment campaign."
The regulator allegedly broke a promise to pay Tesla shareholders $40 million as part of its 2018 settlement with Musk over his controversial tweet.
Musk was charged with making false and misleading statements, ordered to pay a $20 million fine and required to step down as Tesla chairman for three years.
According to the SEC's complaint against him, Musk tweeted on August 7, 2018 that he could take Tesla private at $420 per share -- a substantial premium to its trading price at the time -- that funding for the transaction had been secured, and that the only remaining uncertainty was a shareholder vote.
The SEC's complaint alleged that, in truth, Musk knew that the potential transaction was uncertain and subject to numerous contingencies.
Musk's misleading tweets caused Tesla's stock price to jump by over six per cent on August 7, 2018 and led to significant market disruption.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU