US to modify Australia, Guam military bases to counter threats from China

The US plans to modernize the military bases it operates in Australia and on the western Pacific island of Guam to counter the threats emanating from China.
The moves have been prompted by the Department of Defense's global posture review.
As reported by CNN, the review is classified, but a senior US defence official provided some details about the review's findings.
The global posture review was started by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in March.
Biden "recently approved" Austin's findings and recommendations from the global posture review, Mara Karlin, performing the duties of deputy under-secretary for policy informed.
This came as the US is making efforts to counter threats emerging from China.
Meanwhile, tensions between the US and China have escalated, particularly over the issue of Taiwan with senior Pentagon officials expressing alarm about China's efforts to upgrade and modernize its military, reported CNN.
A week ago, the US administration had also expressed "deep concerns" upon the reports that Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai appears to be missing after accusing a former PRC official of sexual assaults, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Among the recent military concerns from China, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley had also informed that Beijing has successfully tested a hypersonic missile.
