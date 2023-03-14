JUST IN
HSBC Holdings to buy Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm for £1 in tech repreive
Billions worth of crypto trades at risk as shutdown of 3 banks takes toll
Saudi Aramco earned profits of $161 bn in 2022 due to high crude oil prices
Elon Musk mocks Meta as 'copy cat' for planning to launch Twitter-rival
SVB bankruptcy created major crisis in tech industry: Israeli PM Netanyahu
I am open to buying collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, says Elon Musk
Microsoft's 3rd layoff round hits employees in supply chain, Cloud, IoT biz
SVB's stranded deposits spread the pain from tech to Napa Valley
Facebook parent Meta plans additional layoffs over several rounds: Report
Here's how Silicon Valley Bank served the tech industry and beyond
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
US defence budget speeds toward $1 trillion, keeping China in mind
icon-arrow-left
Biden administration lets Ukrainians who fled Russia's war stay in US
Business Standard

Volkswagen to build major plant for electric vehicle batteries in Canada

Volkswagen announced Monday it plans to build a major plant for electric vehicle batteries in Canada

Topics
Canada | Volkswagen | Electric Vehicles

AP  |  St Thomas (Canada) 

Volkswagen

Volkswagen announced Monday it plans to build a major plant for electric vehicle batteries in Canada.

The European automaker said the Volkswagen Group and its battery company PowerCo will establish its first overseas ''gigafactory? for battery cell manufacturing in St. Thomas, in southwestern Ontario. The start of production is planned for 2027.

The company signed an agreement last year with the Canadian government to work to identify suitable sites for such a facility in Canada. It also had committed to investigate ways for Canada to contribute to Volkswagen's battery supply chains, including raw materials and assembly.

The province of Ontario set the stage last month for the announcement, introducing and quickly passing a law adjusting the municipal boundaries for a 1,500-acre ''mega site? in southwestern Ontario.

The province's Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli said at the time that the piece of land had straddled two municipalities, but that it was being fit into one to eliminate bureaucratic challenges of dealing with two municipalities.

Canada has seen at least 10 major electric vehicle-related commitments totaling more than $16 billion Canadian (US$12 billion) in the past two years as federal and provincial governments work to attract investments in the sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Canada

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 08:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.