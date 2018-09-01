Wall Street ends mixed as US-Canada trade talks conclude without resolution

-
ALSO READ
US and Canada set to resume talks to salvage trilateral NAFTA deal
NAFTA's future in doubt as US-Canada talks stall hours before deadline
Mexico says agreement with US on NAFTA issues may be 'hours' away
S&P, Nasdaq hit records as Wall Street up on optimism around NAFTA progress
At NAFTA talks, Canada vows to counter US steel, aluminium tariffs
-
The S&P 500 ended flat while the Dow edged down and the Nasdaq closed higher in light trading on Friday as Canada and the United States concluded trade talks without resolution ahead of the Labor Day weekend.
Capping a low-volume, late-summer week marked by tariff-related volatility, all three major U.S. indexes posted net gains for the period. The indexes were also up for the month of August, with the Nasdaq posting its largest monthly gain since January.
Talks between Canada the United States to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) ended on a sour note as the two sides were unable to reach a deal, according to the Wall Street Journal.
In recent days trade jitters abated as Mexico and the United States reached a bilateral deal, but re-emerged later in the week following a report that U.S. President Donald Trump is prepared to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion of Chinese imports as soon as next week.
"We may not have a replacement for NAFTA as quickly as we thought," said John Toohey, head of equities at USAA in San Antonio. "That initial optimism that existed at the beginning of the week, that good news scenario is off the table."
Amazon.com's shares
Apple Inc
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.1 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 25,964.82, the S&P 500 gained 0.39 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 2,901.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.17 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 8,109.54.
Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, five closed lower.
Coca-Cola Co
Tesla Inc
Gun maker American Outdoor Brands
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Ford Motor Co
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.60-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 34 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 121 new highs and 29 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 5.77 billion shares, compared with the 6.08 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU