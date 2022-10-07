JUST IN
Indian car makers propose tax cut on imports in trade deal with Britain
140 organisations worldwide ask IMF to issue $650 bn to help poor nations
UK shows labour market slowdown with recession concerns rising: Survey
Sri Lanka begins crucial debt restructuring talks with China
Covid may hamper Cambodia's bid to be upper-middle income state by 2030: PM
Fitch Ratings cuts UK's credit outlook to negative on fiscal risk
Asian Development Bank to provide $2.3-$2.5 bn for flood-hit Pakistan
British PM Liz Truss pledges to get country through 'stormy days'
US Dollar rebounds as investors heed hawkish reminder from New Zealand
WTO warns 'darkened' trade outlook could deteriorate further in 2023
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Death toll from floods in Pakistan reaches 1,700, over 12,000 injured
Belarusian rights activist Ales Bialiatski wins Nobel Peace Prize
Business Standard

World could lose $4 trillion in economic output between now and 2026: IMF

The global economic outlook is darkening and the risks of recession are quickly rising as per the International Monetary Fund, which said it will once again lower its growth projections

Topics
International Monetary Fund | IMF | National economic output

IANS  |  Minneapolis 

IMF

The global economic outlook is darkening and the risks of recession are quickly rising as per the International Monetary Fund, which said it will once again lower its growth projections, CNN reported.

"We estimate that countries accounting for about one-third of the world economy will experience at least two consecutive quarters of contraction this or next year," said IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva during a speech at Georgetown University. "And, even when growth is positive, it will feel like a recession because of shrinking real incomes and rising prices."

The IMF anticipates that the world could lose $4 trillion in economic output between now and 2026.

"This is the size of the German economy - a massive setback for the world economy," she said, CNN reported.

After global growth hit a 6.1 per cent annualized rate in October 2021 amid a strong recovery from the pandemic, estimates have since been regularly downgraded by the IMF. The global financial institution now anticipates growth to total 3.2 per cent this year and 2.9 per cent next year.

Those will be lowered again when the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook report next week, Georgieva said.

Georgieva described the world as being in a period of "historic fragility", traversing crises, including a pandemic, a monthslong war in Ukraine and harsh waves of extreme weather events that have combined to drive a dramatic and devastating surge in prices.

"In less than three years, we lived through shock, after shock, after shock," the Bulgarian economist said, CNN reported.

She urged policymakers to stay the course on fighting inflation, but cautioned that tightening monetary policy too much could hurl the globe into a prolonged recessionary period.

She also encouraged the governments to respond with targeted and temporary fiscal policies to help prop up their most vulnerable citizens while not adding to overall inflation, CNN reported.

"It is more likely to get worse than to get better," she said. "Uncertainty remains extremely high in the context of war and pandemic. There could be even more economic shocks."

--IANS

san/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on International Monetary Fund

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 14:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.