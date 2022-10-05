JUST IN
Zelenskyy signs decree ruling out holding further negotiations with Putin
Zelenskyy signs decree ruling out holding further negotiations with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defence Council, which rules out negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Topics
Ukraine | Russia | Russia Ukraine Conflict

IANS  |  Kiev 

Kyiv: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. AP/PTI
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | AP/PTI

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), which rules out holding any negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelensky's press service reported.

The document, published on Zelensky's website, on Tuesday said that Ukraine's NSDC deemed holding talks with Putin "impossible".

With his decree, the Ukrainian President also instructed the government to prepare proposals for the creation of a multi-level security guarantee system designed to boost Ukraine's defence potential, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Sept. 30, the NSDC adopted a decision aimed at guaranteeing Ukraine's security and restoring its territorial integrity following Moscow's formal recognition of four Ukrainian regions, which are partially controlled by Russia, as Russian territory.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators held the latest round of face-to-face peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey, on March 29.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Ukraine

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 07:05 IST

