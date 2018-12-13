Online hiring activity up 5% in Jan-Sep, manufacturing top recruiter: Study

The online in the first nine months of this year have grown by 5 per cent year-on-year, led by a 54 per cent growth in e-hiring by the production and sector, a report said Thursday.

The home appliance sector was the second-best e-recruiter at 39 per cent, according to the (MEI) for January to September 2018.

Other sectors that registered high demand in the reporting period were telecom (26 per cent), retail (23 per cent) and BFSI (23 per cent).

Monster.com's Asia Pacific and Gulf chief executive officer, Abhijeet Mukherjee, said the high activity seen in the production and sector is indicative of the efforts by the government to boost throughout 2018.

"On the other hand, decline in the growth momentum from double digit (13 per cent) in Q1 2018 to a negative growth of 4 per cent in Q3 could have been due to low volume of demand from sectors such as engineering and construction, healthcare, BPO or ITES and IT sectors,"he said.

The in 2018 has been mostly driven by tier-II cities, the report said.

Chandigarh led the growth chart registering a 21 per cent increase, propelled by faster job growth in media and entertainment (57 per cent) and production and manufacturing (18 per cent) sectors.

Jaipur followed closely at 17 per cent, on the back of significant increase in the BFSI (37 per cent) and the media and entertainment (20 per cent) sectors.

Additionally, online hiring grew in double-digits in Coimbatore (12 per cent) and Ahmedabad (10 per cent) as well in 2018, the report said.

However, key metro cities of Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore have demonstrated subdued trend, according to the report.

"What clearly is a positive trend is the growth of e-recruitment in emerging cities such as Chandigarh, Jaipur, Coimbatore and Ahmedabad," said Mukherjee.

The is a monthly analysis of online job posting activity in India conducted by firm Monster India.