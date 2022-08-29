Special program chalked out to create new jobs, says Karnataka CM Bommai

-
-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said a special program has been chalked out for creating new jobs by extending the financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to 100 SC/ST students in each taluk in the state.
Speaking after inaugurating the state-level Bhovi Jan Jagruthi convention here on Sunday, he said the 21st century is the century of knowledge and that education must be prioritised.
The government has created a number of programmes to help students develop socially and academically.
In Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, and Mangaluru, 100 new hostels for SC/ST students are being built. They are also given financial assistance to pursue higher education, Bommai said.
An order has been issued to provide free supplies of 75 units per month to families living below the poverty line in the SC/ST communities.
They have also given Rs 15 lakh for land ownership and Rs 2 lakh for house construction. The Bhovi Development Corporation has been instructed to prepare a Rs 175 crore plan.
Bommai stated that the Bhovi Development Corporation will soon have a capable chairman.
The government is providing a subsidy in addition to a bank loan of up to Rs 10 lakh for each SC/ST Stree Shakti Sangha under the Streesamarthya scheme.
The Bhovi community will witness developments guided by the Bhovi community seer, he said.
"People in the community must be vigilant. To ensure social justice, the government works to improve education, employment, and community empowerment. Several programmes have been devised to help them become self-sufficient by providing education and employment," CM Bommai said.
The CM stated that the king of Bhutan has stated that a happy life for people is the true yardstick for measuring development, which has been acknowledged by the World Bank.
To make the last man happy in society, the government has devised programmes to ensure health, education, and employment. "Our government is forward-thinking and committed to its work", he said.
