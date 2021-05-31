Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC multi-cap fund garners over Rs 1,900-cr

-
ALSO READ
Mutual funds continue to trim positions in heavyweights in February
Mutual funds plan to launch a slew of FMPs as bond yields increase
Securitisation volume crosses Rs 26,000 crore in Q3: Crisil report
Watch out for changes in style, mandate if a new fund manager takes over
Mutual fund penetration in India among lowest, shows Jefferies report
-
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Monday said it has received more than 88,000 applications garnering over Rs 1,900 crore for its new multi-cap scheme during the New Fund Offer (NFO) period.
The new fund -- Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund-- is an open-ended equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap & small cap stocks, the asset management company said in a statement.
The NFO was open between April 19 and May 3. The fund has reopened for subscription from May 10.
"Despite the logistical challenges posed by the pandemic, we have attracted over 88,000 applications covering more than 9,600 pin codes across T30 and B30 markets. What is also noteworthy is the contribution coming from diversified channels across the board exhibiting our distribution strength as a fund house," A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said.
According to him, the interest received in this new fund is also a reflection of the growing appetite of equity investments in the country.
"The proposition of our multi-cap fund is that it brings a curated combo of three focus portfolios. Investors have seen merit in the diversified proposition which allows them to have exposure in all three market caps giving them the stability of large cap while leveraging the growth potential of mid and small caps, Balasubramanian added.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (Asset Management Company) is an investment manager to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.
According to markets regulator Sebi's rule, multi-cap category is mandated to invest at least 25 per cent in each of the three market cap segments of large, mid and small caps.
The well-defined and disciplined market cap allocation of the multi-cap category helps invest in fast growing sectors and companies from across the spectrum in mid & small caps, while balancing out the risk reward proposition with relative safety of large caps, the fund house said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU