BSE launches StAR MF Plus, premium platform for distributors, clients

Stock exchange on Mondayannounced the launch of StAR MF Plus, a premium platform with key features for distributors and their clients.

StAR MF Plus will offer complete front office, order management, analytics, back office and business support solutions, the exchange said in a statement.

The new platform would be a complete solution for distributors, enables client onboarding as well as e-KYC and provides customer portfolio management.

All these features are accessible on web and app (both Android and iOS), it added.

"Through this new service, we look forward to connecting with more and more distributors, AMCs (assets management companies), their clients, and strengthen our position as the preferred electronic MF investment platform of choice across India," said Ganesh Ram, head (mutual funds) at StAR MF.

He added that through the services offered by Star MF, the bourse has been able to change the concept of MF distribution in India.

It has also been able to provide comfort to investors along with convenience, safety, speed and certainty in execution, Ram added.

StAR MF is the mutual fund distribution platform of the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)