Gold prices climb Rs 570 to Rs 47,155; silver zooms Rs 190

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 46,710 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,100 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,080 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,480 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,040 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,800 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,300 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,500 a kg
-
Gold prices in the national capital rallied by Rs 570 to Rs 47,155 per 10 grams on Friday in line with gains in metal prices in the global markets and a fall in the rupee against the US dollar, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,585 per 10 gram.
Silver also jumped Rs 190 to Rs 62,145 per kg from Rs 61,955 per kg in the previous trade.
The rupee depreciated by 16 paise to 74.68 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday.
In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,808 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.70 per ounce.
"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 1 per cent up at USD 1,808 per ounce on Friday. The softer dollar and fall in US bond yields have supported gold prices to trade up," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU