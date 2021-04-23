Gold prices fall marginally to Rs 47,273; silver declines Rs 909

The price of gold was marginally lower by Rs 24 to Rs 47,273 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,297 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined Rs 909 to Rs 68,062 per kg, from Rs 68,971 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally higher at USD 1,784 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.05 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, " traded firm with spot at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) were trading at USD 1,784 per ounce on Friday. held firm trading range recovering from Thursday's lows.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)