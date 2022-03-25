Gold prices head for weekly rise on safe-haven demand

By Brijesh Patel
(Reuters) - Gold was on course to gain for the week as concerns over the war in Ukraine and rising prices boosted its appeal as a safe-haven and an inflation hedge, but prices eased on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields reached new highs.
Spot gold XAU= fell 0.1% to $1,956.19 per ounce by 12:44 p.m. ET (1644 GMT).
U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.3% to $1,955.70.
Helped by expectations of monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve, yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR firmed near multi-year highs, increasing the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. US/
"If interest rates do continue to rise at a quick pace that could limit the upside in precious metals," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. .N MKTS/GLOB
"However, overall tone of the market is still supportive of precious metals. There is safe-haven buying and also as an inflation hedge on the retail side. We're seeing clients coming in wanting to add the diversification of gold to their portfolios," Gaffney said. GOL/ETF
The Fed raised borrowing costs for the first time in three years last week, and traders are pricing in a probability of a 50 basis points rate hike during the Fed policy meeting in May. FEDWATCH
Gold, seen as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty, has risen about 1.8% this week as investors try to shield against the impact of the war in Ukraine and higher oil prices that threaten global growth.
"Don't be surprised to see some safe-haven and bargain buying surface," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals in a note.
Spot silver XAG= fell 0.3% to $25.44 per ounce, but was on track for a weekly rise of about 2%.
Platinum XPT= dipped 1.7% to $1,002.80 per ounce, and palladium XPD= was down 5.7% at $2,380.20, both set for their third weekly dip.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU