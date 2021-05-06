Gold, silver rally reflecting global recovery, says HDFC Securities

in the national capital on Thursday rose by Rs 439 to Rs 46,680 per 10 gram reflecting recovery in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the metal had closed at Rs 46,241 per 10 gram.

also rallied Rs 1,302 to Rs 69,511 per kilogram from Rs 68,209 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, was trading with gains at $1,792 per ounce and was trading flat at USD 26.72 per ounce.

" prices got support from weaker dollar as traders and investors are waiting key US data," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)