Gold, silver rally reflecting global recovery, says HDFC Securities

Gold in the national capital on Thursday rose by Rs 439 to Rs 46,680 per 10 gram reflecting recovery in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the metal had closed at Rs 46,241 per 10 gram.
Silver also rallied Rs 1,302 to Rs 69,511 per kilogram from Rs 68,209 per kilogram in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,792 per ounce and silver was trading flat at USD 26.72 per ounce.
"Gold prices got support from weaker dollar as traders and investors are waiting key US data," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.
