Gold subdued as US interest rate hike expectations dent appeal

-
ALSO READ
Inverted US yield curve no more a worry for markets; here's why
10 gram of gold trading at Rs 51,760, price of 1 kg silver is Rs 69,000
How can investors benefit from putting their money in silver?
Gold trading at Rs 49,090 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 61,700/kg
Gold dips as Treasury yields advance on US Fed rate-hike prospects
-
Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Friday caught between expectations of aggressive U.S. interest rate increases and jitters over high inflation and the economic fallout of the Ukraine crisis.
Spot gold was flat at $1,931.53 per ounce by 0858 GMT but up 0.4% for the week. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,933.80.
"On one side we have geopolitical risks generated by the war in Ukraine and rising inflation offering support to the precious metal ... on the other side we have the Federal Reserve's increasingly hawkish stance," said ActivTrades senior analyst Ricardo Evangelista.
"Until one of these factors gains clear preponderance over the other, gold prices are likely to remain within the current range."
Earlier in the day, the dollar index hit its highest since May 2020, bolstered by minutes of the Fed's March policy meeting that showed "many" policymakers were prepared to raise rates in half-percentage-point increments in coming meetings to curb inflation. [USD/]
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield touched a three-year high. [US/]
Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates and Treasury yield, which increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion, while boosting the greenback in which it is priced.
Meanwhile, Russia gave the most sombre assessment yet of its invasion of Ukraine, describing the "tragedy" of mounting troop losses and the economic hit from Western sanctions.
"The opposing forces of inflation and rising rates will likely be the strongest influences on gold in the second quarter," the World Gold Council said in a report.
"The post-COVID economic recovery and supply side disruptions, which have been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war, will likely keep inflation higher for longer."
Spot silver rose 0.4% to $24.66 per ounce.
Palladium was 1.2% higher at $2,260.41 per ounce and platinum eased 0.1% to $961.67. Both metals were set for a fifth-consecutive weekly loss.
(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Robert Birsel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU