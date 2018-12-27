Hindustan Construction raises over Rs 4.976 bn, rights issue oversubscribed

-
ALSO READ
Volatility singes market debutants in 2018; over 70% firms trading in red
Nifty Smallcap index hits 52-week low; Jet Airways falls 66% since January
HCC-Hyundai Development Corp JV bags Rs 21-bn Mumbai Coastal Road Project
Market capitalisation of BSE listed firms hits a new high of Rs 157 trn
ICICI Securities, ICICI Pru Life hit lowest level since listing
-
Infrastructure developer Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Thursday raised Rs 4.976 billion through a rights issue.
The issue was oversubscribed with HCC getting applications worth Rs 5.5138 billion for sale through which it would issue up to 497.5 million equity shares, the company said in a statement.
With this, the paid-up equity capital of the company will go up to Rs 1.5130 billion from Rs 1.0155 billion while the promoters' shareholding will increase to 33.12 per cent from 27.80 per cent now.
"We remain firmly on the path of strengthening our financial profile and having completed another milestone with the completion of this rights issue," group chief executive Arjun Dhawan said in the statement.
ICICI Securities was the lead-manager to the issue.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU