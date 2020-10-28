Imported onion likely to ease prices in Kolkata's wholesale market

-
ALSO READ
Despite fuel price cuts due to Covid-19, OMCs improve net marketing margins
Diesel price cut for first time in close to 6 months; petrol unchanged
Centre invokes new Essential Commodities Act to set stock limits on onion
How hyper-local consumption is driving change in brand-retail landscape
Delhi: Sellers express disappointment over Centre's ban on export of onion
-
The skyrocketing onion prices in
the retail market are likely to ease as imported bulbs have put a break, at least temporarily, on the rise in wholesale prices in Kolkata, officials said on Wednesday.
National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (Nafed) has also offloaded a large portion of its buffer stock of onion, which too helped in containing the price rise, they said.
Since the last few weeks, onion prices have remained northbound after crop loss in south India due to incessant rain. The retail price of the bulb had crossed Rs 90 a kg in Kolkata.
"Wholesale prices at Posta market have come down to Rs 55-60 a kg from a high of Rs 67.50 a few days ago. Some parcels of onion from Afghanistan and Egypt have arrived in the wholesale market which helped ease the price," agri analyst Sibu Malakar said.
Officials said that Nafed had created a buffer stock of 1 lakh tonne this year to manage onion prices. It is almost double that of the previous year.
According to reports, Nafed had already released 43,000 tonne from the buffer stock and another 22,000 tonne will be offloaded in the first week of November.
Rabindranath Kole, a member of the West Bengal governments task force on agriculture, said that the price of onion would remain firm till December.
The Centre has also imposed a quantity restriction of 25 tonne for wholesalers and traders and two tonne for retailers to check price rise.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU