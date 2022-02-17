'Indian investors satisfied with performance of their investments in 2021'

-
ALSO READ
Groww's valuation hits $3 bn as start-up raises $251 mn in Series E round
Semi-lockdown in Karnataka after unprecedented surge in Covid cases
Indiabulls Housing gets CCI approval to divest mutual fund biz to Groww
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joins Groww as investor, advisor
PM launches second phases of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, AMRUT
-
A majority of semi-urban and rural Indian investors expressed satisfaction with the performance of their investments in 2021, said a survey conducted investment platform Groww.
The survey was conducted among individuals across 357 centres, including semi urban and rural regions. More than half (56.6 per cent) of the responses were received from Tier 4 markets such as Balasore, Medinipur, Ongole, Ballia, Deoria, Sikar, Nadia, Singabhum, and Yadgir, Groww said in a release.
"...a majority of semi-urban and rural Indian investors expressed their satisfaction with the performance of their investments in 2021. About 44 per cent of the respondents were satisfied by the returns generated in 2021," it said.
While 26 per cent respondents reported incurring losses in 2021, about 30 per cent respondents said their returns exceeded their expectations in 2021.
"Encouraged by the performance of their investments in 2021, semi-urban and rural investors are willing to allocate a higher proportion of their savings to financial assets," the survey said.
Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO of Groww, said tech investing platforms, a strong regulator, and the government's push for digitisation have unlocked the access to investing for thousands of retail investors all over the country.
In 2022, investors across India (urban, semi-urban and rural) are keen to explore multiple investment baskets, the survey said.
Stellar initial public offers in 2021 have led 61.2 per cent survey respondents to explore initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2022. Among stocks, the survey said, and added that IT shares are the most preferred with 56 per cent Indians keen to invest in them in 2022.
It further said allocation in 2022 could include IPOs, cryptocurrency and even stocks listed on US stock exchanges.
"About 61.3 per cent of the respondents said they would like to explore IPOs, while 44.8 per cent are willing to test cryptocurrency. Digital Gold and REITs also featured in the list of assets being aimed at in 2022," Groww said.
Groww is backed by investors, such as Sequoia Capital India, Y Combinator, Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and Iconiq Growth.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU