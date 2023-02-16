Indian shares rise after US retail sales data lifts global sentiment

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares opened higher on Thursday tracking global peers, after latest U.S. sales data signalled strength in the world's biggest economy, while a return of foreign buying in domestic equities helped sentiment.The Nifty 50 index was up 0.61% at 18,126.75 as of 9:43 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.62% to 61,662.59.

The rise in domestic equities comes after U.S. sales data for January rose by the most in nearly two years, lifting Wall Street, as well as global equities.

All the 13 major sectoral indices were up on Thursday, helped by a 1.15% rise in heavyweight information technology stocks. IT stocks get a significant share of their revenues from clients in the .

The metal index rose nearly 1.2%. The oil and gas index rose 1% after government cut its windfall tax on crude oil and exports of aviation turbine fuel and diesel in its fortnightly revision on Feb. 15.

Foreign institutional investors extended their buying streak in Indian equities for the fourth session on Wednesday.

Over the past four sessions, FIIs have bought a net 45.17 billion rupees ($546.24 million), reversing an extended selling trend earlier in the year.

($1 = 82.6920 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

