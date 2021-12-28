IT, energy stocks boost Indian shares as global risk mood lightens

-
ALSO READ
Hopes of healthy Q1 results may push Indian equities higher next week
Profit booking, Fed meet outcome to impact Indian equities' moves next week
Inflation data, global trends to guide markets this week: Analysts
Inflation trend, US Fed rate decision to set course for Indian equities
Global trends to dictate equity markets in holiday-shortened week: Analysts
-
By Sethuraman N R
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Information technology and energy firms drove Indian shares higher on Tuesday, tracking upbeat global risk sentiment in the absence of major domestic triggers as investors shrugged off worries over the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.61% at 17,190 by 0515 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.59% to 57,757.26.
"Markets have been trying to consolidate after being extremely volatile over the past two weeks. We are trying to find a floor for the market around the 15,900-16,350 range. Even though equity markets have corrected, the valuation is still on the higher side," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
The Nifty energy index rose 0.7%, while IT stocks added 0.9%, set for a fifth straight month of gains after advancing 1.5% so far in December.
"IT will continue to be at premium valuation. It is the most stable segment and the story they have about digitalisation is going to improve over the coming years. They are defensive in nature and a very safe sector in terms of volatility," Nair said.
India's benchmark indexes are still off by more than 7% from a peak touched in October, pressured by a combination of factors including fears over heated valuation and a surge in Omicron cases globally.
Authorities in Britain and France, however, have held off from imposing tough restrictions on movement, betting that high vaccination rates will stop hospitals from being overwhelmed even as cases surge.
Asian shares gained on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of another record-setting day on Wall Street amid strong retail sales figures. [MKTS/GLOB]
Active pharma ingredient maker Supriya Lifescience was listed at a 53.7% premium in its Mumbai market debut, compared with an initial public offering price of 274 rupees.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU