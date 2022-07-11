'Leasing of space at 18.2 mn sq ft in top 9 cities during Jun quarter'

-
ALSO READ
Tech, BFSI firms account for 51% of office leasing in Jan-March: Report
CBRE's Anshuman Magazine on real estate's future
Gross office space leasing up 16% in 2021 across top 9 cities: CBRE
Office leasing up 97% YoY in Jan-March, Omicron impact muted: CBRE
Office leasing rises 2.5 fold in Apr-Jun across 6 cities: Colliers India
-
Leasing of office space in top nine cities rose 61 per cent during the June quarter to record 18.2 million square feet from the previous quarter on better demand, according to a report.
Real estate consultant CBRE on Monday releases its office leasing data for April-June (Q2) of 2022.
"...office sector leasing in India recorded the highest-ever activity with a strong performance in Q2 2022," CBRE said in a statement.
The gross leasing of office space jumped 220 per cent from the same period of the last year.
"The office sector in India reflected a strong recovery in H1 (January-June) 2022 as occupier sentiments were uplifted due to the relatively reduced severity of the Omicron wave, the subsequent relaxation of restrictions, and improved economic activity," Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO -India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa at CBRE, said.
He expected the annual office space absorption for 2022 to be higher than 2021.
CBRE said that the absorption in H1 (January-June) 2022 rose 158 per cent annually to touch 29.5 million square feet as compared to H1 2021.
Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad together accounted for about two-thirds of the transaction activity during the quarter and H1 2022, it added.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the leasing of office space in Delhi-NCR jumped more than two times to 3.9 million square feet during April-June 2022 from the January-March period of this year.
Mumbai saw 183 per cent rise in office leasing to 2.1 million square feet.
The gross office leasing in Bengaluru rose 59 per cent to 5.6 million square feet, while Hyderabad saw 88 per cent rise in leasing to 2.6 million square feet.
Pune witnessed 48 per cent growth in leasing to 1.7 million square feet from the previous quarter.
The office leasing in Kolkata rose 155 per cent to 0.5 million square feet. In Kochi, the office leasing jumped multi-fold to 0.1 million square feet.
Ahmedabad saw 76 per cent growth in leasing to 0.3 million square feet during April-June from the preceeding quarter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU