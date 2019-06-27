- MARKET LIVE: F&O expiry, US-China trade talk top triggers for indices today
MARKET LIVE: F&O expiry, US-China trade talk top triggers for indices today
Catch all the live updates of the stock market here
Markets
Markets may remain volatile on Thursday as Futures and Options (F&O) contracts for June series expire today. Additionally, markets could track global developments to steer course.
On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled 157 points higher at 39,592 while the broader Nifty50 index closed 51 points higher at 11,848.
Oil & Rupee
Oil prices eased during early trade on Thursday. Brent crude futures eased 54 cents to trade at $65.95 per barrel.
On Wedneaday, the rupee closed at 69.15 per US dollar.
Global cues
Asian shares were trading flat on Thursday as confusion shrouded the chances of any progress in the Sino-US trade standoff ahead of the G20 Summit slated to begin tomorrow.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.01 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei added 0.3 per cent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 11 points to settle at 26,537 during the overnight trade on Wednesday. The S&P500 dipped 4 points to end at 2,914 while the Nasdaq gained 25 points to close at 7,910.
(With inputs from Reuters)
