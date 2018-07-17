JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Corporate results, global cues likely to steer indices

Catch all the market action here.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 36,418.65 +94.88 +0.26   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,492.37 +32.95 +0.29   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 31,234.10 +62.34 +0.20   S&P BSE 100 11,175.12 +30.65 +0.28   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,316.47 +17.84 +0.54 (Source: BSE) IMF trims India's economic growth forecast to 7.3% in 2018, 7.5% in 2019 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has trimmed India’s growth projection by 0.1 percentage point for 2018-19 owing to high oil prices and a tight monetary policy regime. The effect of the twin headwinds on the IMF's projection for 2019-20 was much sharper — 0.3 percentage points. Now, the IMF has forecast India will grow by 7.3 per cent in 2018-19 against the earlier estimate of 7.4 per cent. The economy was projected to grow 7.8 per cent by 2019-20 by the Fund earlier, but now the projection stood at 7.5 per cent, according to the World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update, released on Monday. READ MORE Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy Mindtree, Tata Elxsi MINDTREE: BUY TARGET: 1130 STOP LOSS: 1040   Mindtree is forming higher tops and bottoms on the daily charts after having provided a breakout from a falling channel pattern. The momentum indicator MACD is also well in buy mode, hence we recommend buying this stock for the target of 1130 with a stop loss of 1040.   TATA ELXSI: BUY TARGET: 1475 STOP LOSS: 1400   TataElxsi seems to have completed its wave IV consolidation and now wave V up seems to have started. The momentum indicator too seems to have reversed from sell to buy on the hourly charts, hence we recommend buying TataElxsi. READ MORE Nifty outlook from Prabhudas Lilladher for today Nifty and Bank Nifty have got their daily trend turned down after 8 days bringing in weakness and pessimism amongst the market players. The near term support of 10980 was broken in Nifty, along with Bank Nifty too not participating, it is still tech sector outperforming. The support for the day is seen at 10870 while resistance is seen at 10980. The view is now cautious and corrective. READ MORE Oil Prices In commodities, Brent crude prices rose from a three-month low on Tuesday after more oil workers went on strike in Norway, supporting a market that has been dominated by oversupply issues in recent days.   Brent crude futures had climbed 36 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $72.20 a barrel. They fell 4.6 per cent on Monday, at one point touching their lowest since mid-April. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 3 cents at $68.09. They fell 4.2 per cent on Monday. SGX Nifty The SGX Nifty was at 10,932, down 0.15 per cent from the previous close.

The markets are likely to take cues from their global peers and movements in rupee and oil prices on Tuesday amid lack of major domestic cues.

That apart, investors are also likely to be cautious as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has trimmed India’s growth projection by 0.1 percentage point for 2018-19 owing to high oil prices and a tight monetary policy regime. Now, the IMF has forecast India will grow by 7.3 per cent in 2018-19 against the earlier estimate of 7.4 per cent. The economy was projected to grow 7.8 per cent by 2019-20 by the Fund earlier, but now the projection stood at 7.5 per cent, according to the World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update, released on Monday.

Meanwhile, investors are likely to react to the corporate earnings of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) which were declared after market hours on Monday. The results undoubtedly suggest that the Street’s expectations have been met. But considering the high stock valuation, experts believe that the stock already factors in a strong performance over the next two years.
Stock-specific action is likely to continue during the day amid the release of June quarter results of companies. Among key results, Ashok Leyland, CRISIL, Federal Bank and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are likely to announce their June 2018 quarter earnings later in the day.

In the global markets, Asian stocks sagged on Tuesday, weighed by a sharp decline in crude oil prices as Libyan ports reopened, while the dollar was on the defensive ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s first congressional testimony.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.1 per cent lower following two sessions of gains. South Korea’s KOSPI lost 0.35 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.3 per cent.

On Wall Street, The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Monday following a drop in oil prices that weighed on energy shares and offset a jump in financials as Bank of America's results reinforced expectations of a strong US earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.95 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 25,064.36, the S&P 500 lost 2.88 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,798.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.26 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 7,805.72.

In commodities, brent crude prices rose from a three-month low on Tuesday after more oil workers went on strike in Norway, supporting a market that has been dominated by oversupply issues in recent days.

Brent crude futures had climbed 36 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $72.20 a barrel. They fell 4.6 per cent on Monday, at one point touching their lowest since mid-April. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 3 cents at $68.09. They fell 4.2 per cent on Monday.

(with Reuters inputs)

First Published: Tue, July 17 2018. 08:15 IST

