MARKETS LIVE: June qtr earnings, global cues, oil prices to steer indices

Wall Street Wall Street stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting its fourth consecutive session of gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expressed an optimistic US economic view and solid earnings bolstered the outlook for a robust reporting period. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.53 points (0.22 per cent) to end at 25,119.89, the S&P 500 gained 11.12 points (0.40 per cent) to 2,809.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.40 points (0.63 per cent) to 7,855.12. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.

The are likely to take cues from their peers and movements in on Wednesday amid lack of major domestic cues.

That apart, stock-specific action will continue during the day amid the release of quarter of companies. Among key results, Bandhan Bank, JK Tyre & Industries, Mindtree, NIIT Technologies and Ultratech Cement are likely to announce their 2018 quarter later in the day.

In the markets, Asian followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as a bullish outlook from the head of the US central bank buoyed the dollar, lifted Tokyo to a one-month top and sent gold to a one-year trough.

Japan's Nikkei leapt out of the blocks with a 1 per cent gain as a weakening yen promised to fatten exporters' profits. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan added 0.16 per cent and South Korea's market 0.85 per cent.