MARKETS LIVE: June qtr earnings, global cues, oil prices to steer indices

-
ALSO READ
Sensex recoups over half its losses after plummeting 1,274 points
MARKET WRAP: Sensex ends 318 pts higher, Nifty holds 10,500; IT stocks gain
Sensex slips over 1,000 points in 2 sessions: What investors should do now
MARKET WRAP: Sensex dips 218 pts as WPI rises to 5.77%; Tata Steel down 7%
MARKET WRAP: Nifty ends above 11,000 as PSU banks gain; SBI up 3%
-
Wall Street Wall Street stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting its fourth consecutive session of gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expressed an optimistic US economic view and solid earnings bolstered the outlook for a robust reporting period. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.53 points (0.22 per cent) to end at 25,119.89, the S&P 500 gained 11.12 points (0.40 per cent) to 2,809.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.40 points (0.63 per cent) to 7,855.12. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.53 points (0.22 per cent) to end at 25,119.89, the S&P 500 gained 11.12 points (0.40 per cent) to 2,809.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.40 points (0.63 per cent) to 7,855.12.
(with Reuters inputs)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU