MARKETS LIVE: Indices to react to US-China talks, other global cues

Wall Street rises on upbeat trade news, Dow rises over 100 points US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average extending gains and the Nasdaq turning positive on reports of progress in tariff disputes between the United States and its trading partners China and Mexico. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110.59 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 25,669.32, the S&P 500 gained 9.44 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 2,850.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.81 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 7,816.33. Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all live market action here

Photo: Shutterstock Benchmark indices are likely to focus on global developments amid lack of any major domestic cues.

On the global front, Asian share crept cautiously higher on Monday as investors awaited developments on proposed Sino- trade talks, while keeping a wary eye on the Chinese yuan and Turkish for any new signs of strain.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3 percent in early trade, with South Korea leading the way with a rise of 0.6 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei wavered either side of flat, much as did the yen on the dollar. EMini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.08 per cent.

Investors had been encouraged by and the United States will hold lower-level trade talks this month, offering hope that they might resolve an escalating tariff war.

Reports suggested the talks in Washington would take place on Aug. 21 and 22, just before $16 billion in new tariffs on Chinese goods take effect.

Back home, Moody's and other experts have said that India's current account deficit (CAD) will widen to 2.5 per cent of the GDP in the current fiscal due to higher oil prices that has been accentuated by depreciation, which might keep sentiment in check

Joy Rankothge, Vice President - Senior Analyst, Moody's Investors Service said while the weaker will benefit exports at the margins, it is unlikely to reverse the trade deficit, which hit a five year high of $18.02 billion in July.