M-cap of nine top companies erodes by over Rs 1 trn; TCS biggest drag

Nine of the 10 most valued companies together lost Rs 1,03,532.08 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the worst loser.
The 30-share BSE benchmark last week declined 491.90 points or 0.83 per cent.
Reliance Industries Limited, the most valued firm by market valuation, emerged as the only gainer from the top-10 pack. Its valuation rose by Rs 30,474.79 crore to Rs 16,07,857.69 crore.
The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled Rs 44,037.2 crore to reach Rs 13,67,021.43 crore.
HDFC's market capitalisation (mcap) tanked Rs 13,772.72 crore to Rs 4,39,459.25 crore.
The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited eroded by Rs 11,818.45 crore to Rs 5,30,443.72 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 9,574.95 crore to Rs 5,49,434.46 crore.
The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance plunged Rs 8,987.52 crore to reach Rs 4,22,938.56 crore and that of Infosys by Rs 8,386.79 crore to Rs 7,23,790.27 crore.
Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation declined by Rs 3,157.91 crore to Rs 3,92,377.89 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped Rs 2,993.33 crore to Rs 8,41,929.20 crore.
The valuation of State Bank of India diminished by Rs 803.21 crore to Rs 4,72,379.69 crore.
Reliance Industries Ltd continued to rule the top-10 chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.
