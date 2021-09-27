HDFC plans Rs 6,000 crore bond issue to shore up long-term resources

-
ALSO READ
With Zomato's offering, fresh fundraising via IPOs set to hit 14-year high
Indiabulls Housing Fin raises Rs 800 crore through bond issue
Reliance Infrastructure to raise Rs 750 crore through bond issue
10-year bond yield drops to 5.97% in morning trade but closes at 6.02%
Investment bankers set to take home hefty bonuses on record fundraising
-
The country's largest mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) will raise up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to augment its long term resources.
The bonds in the nature of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) have a base issue size of Rs 3,000 crore with the option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 3,000 crore, HDFC said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
"The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the Corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the Corporation," it said.
The three-year tenor bonds rated 'AAA' by Crisil and Icra will be up for redemption on September 30, 2024.
The bids for subscription will open on September 29, 2021, and close on the same day.
HDFC said the coupon rate on the bonds would be payable at a fixed spread of 80 basis points (0.80 per cent) over the benchmark that will be reset on a quarterly basis.
The benchmark will be a three-month T-bill (treasury bill) as published by FBIL and sourced from Bloomberg, it added. If Bloomberg data is not available, the simple average of FBIL 3-months T-bills closing rate, as published by Financial Benchmarks India Pvt Ltd (FBIL) may be recognised with certain parameters.
The first such quarterly setting of the coupon rate for September 30, 2021, would be 4.13 per cent per annum, HDFC said. Shares of HDFC closed flat at Rs 2841.10 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU