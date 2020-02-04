10% TDS only on dividend payment by mutual funds, clarifies CBDT

Mutual fund (MF) players that were expecting investor outflows over uncertainty on tax deducted at source (TDS) on capital gains were relieved after the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday clarified that the proposal would only be limited to dividend payouts.

The statement from the CBDT read: “A mutual fund shall be required to deduct TDS at 10 per cent only on dividend payment and no tax shall be required to be deducted on income which is in the nature of capital gains”. The proposed Section 194K of the I-T Act stated: “Any person responsible for ...