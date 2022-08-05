Oil prices extend losses on inflation, demand worries; hits 5-month low

-
ALSO READ
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output amid Ukraine crisis, inflation: Nikkei
Oil prices rise as tightening supply offsets global economic concerns
Oil prices climb in early trade on hopes of China demand recovery
China's semiconductor output shrinks 12.1% to 25.9 bn units in April
India's steel output grows 6% to 10 MT in June, shows worldsteel data
-
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices extended losses on Friday, after hitting their lowest since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine in the previous session, as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on global economic growth and demand.
Brent crude dropped 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.02 a barrel by 0047 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $88.48 a barrel, down 6 cents.
"Crude oil fell further on demand concerns on a cloudy economic outlook," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said. "If commodities are not pricing in an imminent economic recession, they might be preparing for a 'stagflation' era when the unemployment rate starts picking up and inflation stays high."
Recession worries have intensified following the Bank of England's warning of a drawn-out downturn after it raised interest rates by the most since 1995.
Investors are focused on the U.S. employment report to be released later in the day, which is expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased by 250,000 jobs last month, after rising by 372,000 jobs in June.
Any signs of strength in the labour market could feed into fears of aggressive steps by the Fed to curb inflation.
"There are signs that high prices have taken the edge off gasoline and distillate demand," ANZ analysts said in a note.
U.S. gasoline demand fell around 7% on year in July while China's zero-COVID strategy is pushing recovery in the world's No.2 economy further out, they added.
Still, the global crude oil markets remained firmly in backwardation, where prompt prices are higher than those in future months, indicating tight supplies.
Supply concerns are expected to ratchet up closer to winter with the European Union sanctions banning seaborne imports of Russian crude and oil products set to take effect on Dec. 5.
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates stand ready to deliver a "significant increase" in output should the world face a severe supply crisis this winter, sources familiar with the thinking of the top Gulf exporters said.
For September, OPEC+ is set to raise its oil output goal by 100,000 barrels per day. The hike is one of the smallest since OPEC quotas were introduced in 1982, OPEC data shows.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU