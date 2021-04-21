Oil prices fall as India's Covid-19 surge dents fuel demand outlook

-
ALSO READ
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in October seen at 101%
Oil refiners on the margin amid rising crude prices, muted demand
No change in petrol, diesel rates even as global oil prices soften
India's December fuel demand scales 11-month peak as recovery gathers pace
ONGC books Rs 1,238 crore impairment loss, Q2 net profit down 55%
-
Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday, heading for their biggest daily drop in more than two weeks and weighed down by concerns that surging COVID-19 cases in India will drive down fuel demand in the world's third-biggest oil importer.
Brent crude futures for June declined $1.14, or 1.7%, to $65.43 a barrel at 1250 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for June fell $1.28, or 2%, to $61.39 a barrel. The May contract expired on Tuesday down 1.5%.
"Demand jitters were thrust back into the spotlight yesterday amid a sharp rise in global coronavirus cases. Nowhere is this more obvious than in India," PVM analysts said.
India, also the world's third-largest oil user, on Wednesday reported another record increase in the daily death toll from COVID-19.
Further battering the market, data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) industry group showed U.S. crude oil and distillate stocks rose in the week ended April 16, according to two market sources.
Crude stocks rose by 436,000 barrels, API reported, according to the sources. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its inventory data for last week later on Wednesday. For a Reuters poll on EIA data, click
Raising the possibility of further oil supply, Iran and world powers have made headway in talks to save a 2015 nuclear accord, which, if successful, could see sanctions lifted and more Iranian barrels return to the market.
Still, major oil trading companies are stowing diesel and jet fuel on newly built supertankers in Asia and Africa in anticipation of COVID-19 vaccinations driving prices higher in the months ahead.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU