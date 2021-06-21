Oil prices firm on summer demand as Iran nuclear deal revival talks drag

-
ALSO READ
Oil gains on OPEC outlook that US output growth will slow
Shell Dutch ruling: OPEC and Russia seen gaining more power, business
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
IEA says oil market outlook clouded by vaccine roll-out variables
Oil steadies but European lockdowns hurt outlook for demand recovery
-
By Noah Browning
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices edged higher on Monday, underpinned by strong demand during the summer driving season and a pause in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal that could lead to a resumption of crude supplies from the OPEC producer.
Brent crude for August gained 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $73.74 a barrel by 0825 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July was up 29 cents, or 0.4%, at $71.93 a barrel.
Both benchmarks have risen for the past four weeks on optimism over the pace of global COVID-19 vaccinations and expected pick-up in summer travel. The rebound has pushed up spot premiums for crude in Asia and Europe to multi-month highs.
"Oil's underlying physical demand picture remains positive," said OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley. "Despite the noise in financial markets, the real world is on the right track and will require increasing amounts of energy as it reopens."
Negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal took a pause on Sunday after hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi won the country's presidential election. Two diplomats said they expected a break of about 10 days.
Iranian and Western officials say Raisi's rise is unlikely to alter Iran's negotiating position.
A deal could lead to Iran exporting an extra 1 million barrels per day, or 1% of global supply, for more than six months from its storage facilities.
Oil prices are also drawing support from forecasts of limited growth in U.S. oil output, giving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) more power to manage the market in the short term before a potentially strong rise in shale oil output in 2022.
However, the U.S. rig count, an early indicator of future oil output, rose by eight last week to 373, its highest since April 2020, data from energy services firm Baker Hughes Co showed. [RIG/U]
(Additional reporting by Florence TanEditing by David Goodman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU