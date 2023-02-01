JUST IN
MCX Crude oil may find support at Rs 6,400; Natural Gas could test Rs 227
Uptrend in Crude oil capped at Rs 6,760; Pivot for Natural Gas at Rs 285
Near support for MCX Crude Oil seen at Rs 6,030; Natural Gas to test Rs 285
Oil sinks over 8% in 2 days to below $79, biggest one-day loss in 3 months
Crude Oil may weaken below Rs 6,340; key support for Natural Gas at Rs 333
European gas prices fall to lowest since Feb 21, before Ukraine war began
Immediate hurdle for Crude Oil seen at Rs 6,725; Natural Gas to test Rs 380
CIL's coal quality soars 18%, tech in place to improve the quality further
Oil prices up as US crude stocks seen falling, dollar eases in early trade
Pivot point for MCX Crude at Rs 6,300; Natural Gas Rs 441
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Energy
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,270
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Oil prices rise as US recession fears over rate hikes ease, dollar weakens

Tamer rate hike expectations helped lower the dollar index, which supported oil prices as a weaker greenback makes the commodity cheaper for buyers holding other currencies

Topics
USA | Oil Prices | US Dollar

Reuters  |  Melbourne 

Russian Oil, crude oil, oil, oil prices
Photo: Bloomberg
Oil prices climbed on Wednesday underpinned by a weaker dollar, which fell on signs of slowing inflation in the United States, easing fears that the world's largest oil user may face a recession because of further interest rate hikes.

Brent crude futures gained 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $85.66 a barrel at 0128 GMT, while U. S.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $79.21 a barrel, extending gains of about 1% in the previous session.

"Sentiment shifted amid a positive company reporting season. Signs of cooling inflation also raised expectations that the Fed will be able to pause rate hikes," ANZ commodities analyst said in a note.

Tamer rate hike expectations helped lower the dollar index, which supported oil prices as a weaker greenback makes the commodity cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

All eyes will be on a meeting on Wednesday of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, where producers are expected to endorse their current output targets agreed in November.

OPEC oil output fell in January, as Iraqi exports dropped and Nigeria's output did not recover, with the 10 OPEC members pumping 920,000 barrels per day (bpd) below the group's targeted volumes under the OPEC+ agreement, a Reuters survey found.

The shortfall was bigger than the deficit of 780,000 bpd in December.

On a bearish note, data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed crude stocks rose by about 6.3 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 27, according to market sources.

That was a bigger build than the 400,000 barrels that analysts polled by Reuters had expected on average.

Distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by about 1.5 million barrels, contrary to analysts' expectations of a 1.3 million barrel drop.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on USA

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 08:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.