Oil prices rise by over $5 as tight supply outweighs recession fears

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices stable as market balances recession fears with tight supply
Oil bounces around as tight supply offsets China, recession fears
Risk of US recession now higher and more front-loaded, warns Goldman
Oil price climbs on tight supply, prospect of EU ban on Russian supply
Oil rises to 7-year high as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook
-
Oil prices surged on Thursday, rebounding from steep losses the previous two sessions, as investors returned their focus to tight supply despite nagging fears of a potential global recession.
Brent crude futures were up $5.39, or 5.4%, at $106.08 a barrel by 12:23 p.m. EDT (1623 GMT). U.S. WTI crude futures climbed $5.61, or 5.7%, to $104.14 a barrel.
Trade was volatile. At session lows, prices were down about $2.
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher, making up for some losses last week tied to recession fears as central banks aggressively hike interest rates to fight inflation.
"With Russian oil supplies set to drop as the year progresses and it runs out of Western parts to maintain fields, and with the rest of OPEC hopelessly uninvested in maintaining production capacity, I fear the days of $100 oil will be with us for some time yet," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
On the supply side, traders are bracing for oil supply disruptions at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which has been told by a Russian court to suspend activity for 30 days.
Exports via the CPC, which handles about 1% of global oil supplies, were still flowing as of Wednesday morning.
Further squeezing global supplies, Washington tightened sanctions on OPEC member Iran on Wednesday, pressuring Tehran as it seeks to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal and unleash its exports.
Oil prices have dropped in the past few weeks as investors worried that a sharp economic slowdown could slam demand for commodities.
U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by 8.2 million barrels last week, driven by an increase in inventories and as refiners cut output, the Energy Information Administration said.
However, product supplied, the best proxy for U.S. consumer demand, was up in the latest week to 20.5 million bpd.
"Almost every indicator in that report seems to suggest that just demand is gaining momentum," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures group.
On Wednesday, Brent and WTI settled at their lowest since April 11. On Tuesday, WTI slid 8% while Brent tumbled 9% - a $10.73 drop that was the third biggest for the contract since it started trading in 1988.
"Recession fears continue to grow and that obviously does raise some concerns for the demand outlook," said Warren Patterson, ING's head of commodity research.
"However, supportive fundamentals should mean that further downside is relatively limited."
(Additional reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston, Noah Browning in London, Florence Tan in Singapore and Stephanie Kelly in New York; Editing by David Gregorio, Kim Coghill, Jason Neely, Jane Merriman and Jan Harvey)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU