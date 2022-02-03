Rupee slips 5 paise to close at 74.88 against US dollar on muted equities

-
ALSO READ
Rupee declines 6 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee slips 11 paise to 73.72 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee surges 15 paise to 73.59 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee gains 17 paise to 75.73 against US dollar in opening session
Dollar rests after surging on Powell's reappointment, kiwi weakens
-
The rupee declined 5 paise to close at 74.88 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency and muted domestic equities.
Forex traders said elevated crude oil prices also dragged down the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.84 against the American dollar, and later witnessed an intra-day high of 74.75 and a low of 74.92 against the greenback.
The local unit finally ended the day at 74.88, down 5 paise from the previous close of 74.83.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.22 per cent higher at 96.14.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex ended 770.31 points or 1.29 per cent lower at 58,788.02, while the broader NSE Nifty settled down 219.80 points or 1.24 per cent at 17,560.20.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.92 per cent to USD 88.65 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 183.60 crore, as per stock exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU