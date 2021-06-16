Sensex and Nifty fall from record highs, investors eye US Fed meet

-
ALSO READ
US Federal Reserve keeps countercyclical capital buffer at zero
US Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
Fed vows to maintain bond-buying until 'substantial progress' in recovery
Fed extends pandemic-related dollar 'swap' lines for 9 other central banks
S&P 500 ends at record high after Fed projects stronger economy
-
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty retreated from record high levels on Wednesday following intense selling in Reliance and HDFC twins as investors turned cautious ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
The 30-share BSE index ended 271.07 points or 0.51 per cent lower at 52,501.98. It had closed at an all-time high of 52,773.05 on Tuesday. The broader NSE Nifty retreated from a record and declined 101.70 points or 0.64 per cent to 15,767.55.
PowerGrid was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Reliance, L&T, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance.
On the other hand, Nestle, NTPC, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv Hindustan Unilever and Infosys were among the gainers.
Investors kept an eye on the two-day US Federal Reserve meeting, which is set to conclude on Wednesday.
Lack of fresh trigger from overseas markets also weighed on the local stocks as Asian markets closed mixed. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended on a negative note, while Seoul settled with gains.
Equities in Europe were trading mixed in mid-session deals.
International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.14 per cent higher at USD 74.09 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the rupee slips 1 paisa to close at 73.32 against the US dollar, logging its seventh straight day of losses.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers in the capital market as they bought shares worth Rs 633.69 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU