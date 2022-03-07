Suraj Estate Developers files IPO papers with Sebi to raise Rs 500 cr

-
ALSO READ
Maini Precision Products files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO
NSE co-location case: Court denies anticipatory bail to Chitra Ramkrishna
CBI issues LOCs against Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain, former NSE COO
NSE co-location case: Probe shifts towards money trail, illicit gains
Didn't dilute NSE orders, acted as per Sebi's remit, understanding: Tyagi
-
Suraj Estate Developers Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to mop-up Rs 500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
The funds will be raised through fresh issuance of equity shares, the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi showed on Monday.
Funds to the tune of Rs 315 crore will be used for payment of the borrowings of the company and its subsidiaries -- Accord Estates, Iconic Property Developers and Skyline Realty.
Around Rs 45 crore will be utilised for acquisition of land or land development rights, besides, money will be used for general corporate purposes.
Suraj Estate Developers has been involved in the real estate business since 1986, and develops real estate across the residential and commercial sectors in the South Central Mumbai region.
At present, the promoter and promoter group holds around 95 per cent stake in the company.
Centrum Capital and Anand Rathi Advisors are the book running leads managers to the issue.
Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU