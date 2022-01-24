Zomato shares down further, down 18% in early trade due to low valuations

-
ALSO READ
HSBC sees 19% downside in Zomato stock; cuts rating to reduce
Tomato turns costly on tight supply; prices soar to Rs 72 per kg in metros
Tomato prices may soften from Dec with arrival of fresh crop: Govt
Zomato to launch unlimited free deliveries for select customers: CEO Goyal
Zomato share price falls 8% as lock-in period for anchor investors end
-
Shares of online food aggregator Zomato extended its losses from last week and declined 18 per cent in early trade on Monday apparently due to low valuations. Over the past one-month period, Zomato's shares fell nearly 30 per cent.
Listed in July 2021, Zomato shares are, however, up more than 20 per cent from its IPO issue price of Rs 76.
At 12.43 p.m. on Monday, it was at Rs 93 per share.
"Zomato is witnessing a vertical fall and slipped below the low made on a listing day which is not a good sign for any counter. There is a risk-off situation across the globe amid fear of tightening by the US Fed where if we look at the trend then there is a sharp sell-off in growth stocks (new edge businesses) especially loss-making companies," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.
"Many new edge companies came out with unrealistic valuations amid euphoria in the market but we know that only a few companies will survive in the long run and I believe Zomato has the potential to perform in the long run."
The ongoing correction is leading to stock at a reasonable valuation where aggressive investors can use it as a buying opportunity with a long-term view, he added.
The company's market capitalisation fell below the 1 lakh crore-mark last week and on Monday morning it was at Rs 73,085 crore, NSE data showed.
--IANS
ad/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU