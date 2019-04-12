JUST IN
10 policemen injured in Baramulla road mishap

ANI  |  General News 

At least ten personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police sustained injuries after their vehicle met with an accident in north Kashmir's Baramulla on Friday morning, official sources said.

A vehicle carrying security personnel skid off the road and turned turtle at Tragbal Rafiabad in Baramulla resulting in injuries to the cops, the sources said. The region has been witnessing light rain in the last 24 hours.

The injured were immediately rushed to the District Hospital in Baramulla for advanced treatment.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 10:44 IST

