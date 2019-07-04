2015 assault case: AAP MLA Som Dutt gets 6-months sentence, fined Rs 2 lakh

A special court for lawmakers on Thursday sentenced Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Som Dutt to six months imprisonment and imposed Rs 2 lakh fine for assaulting a man during Delhi Assembly elections in 2015.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal had convicted Dutt, a legislator from Sadar Bazar constituency, on June 29 under Section 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), for hurting a person without provocation.

The MLA was asked to give Rs 1 lakh of the fine to the victim within 30 days.

Dutt was charged under Section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 147 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed) of the IPC.

"There is no doubt that on 10th January 2015, accused, along with his supporters went to Sanjiv Rana's residence. The complainant was beaten and assaulted by the accused and his associates due to which he suffered grievous injury," the court has said during the conviction.

During the Delhi Assembly Elections, Dutt, along with 50-60 supporters had beaten up complainant Sanjeev Rana at his residence in Gulabi Bagh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)