220 young soldiers join Ladakh Scouts regiment of Indian Army

As many as 220 well-trained recruits joined the Scouts Regiment of as young soldiers at an impressive Attestation in today.

The organised at Scouts Regimental Centre on Friday was reviewed by Lt. Gen Y K Joshi, Commanding of The General is also the of the Rifles and Scouts.

"The young soldiers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, took oath in unison to serve the nation. The Reviewing congratulated them for the impressive and urged them to devote their life in service to the nation as proud soldiers of the He also complimented the parents of the young soldiers on having motivated their wards to join the Regiment," a release by the said.

The exhorted the young soldiers to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres and take a solemn vow to uphold the sovereignty of the nation against all odds in the true spirit signified by the ethos of the

The young Riflemen were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during training. 'Gaurav Padaks' were presented to the proud parents whose wards joined the Regiment as Young Soldiers.

On the occasion, the soldiers also paid homage to the bravehearts of the regiment during a wreath-laying ceremony conducted at the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)